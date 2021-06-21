Companies

Arihant Suprestructures net profit jumps 95% to ₹13 cr

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 21, 2021

Income during the quarter was up 98%

Arihant Superstructures, an affordable housing focused real estate company has reported that its net profit jumped 95 per cent to ₹13 crore (₹7 crore) on reduction in inventory.

Income during the quarter was up 98 per cent at ₹124 crore (₹63 crore) with the Ebitda increasing 35 per cent at ₹21 crore (₹15 crore).

The company recovered from pandemic-affected loss of earlier quarters and sold 1,097 units last fiscal with strong demand in the March quarter.

Net profit in the last fiscal was up 43 per cent at ₹16 crore while income increased 14 per cent to ₹272 crore. Borrowings fell by ₹91 crore to ₹296 crore, the lowest-ever level in recent years.

The company generated one of its highest-ever yearly operational cash flow of about ₹121 crore, up from ₹25 crore in the previous year

Ashok Chhajer, Chairman and Managing Director, Arihant Superstructures said the company was well prepared for a strong revival in the affordable housing segment with ready-to-move-in inventory and projects in various stages of completion across micro markets in Mumbai MMR and Jodhpur. With Work From Home here to stay, a home buyer has become discerning and is willing to travel that extra mile to buy a home which suits the post pandemic new normal, he said.

Shares of the company was up two per cent at ₹92 on Monday.

Published on June 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.