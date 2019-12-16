‘ARK Group to target bigger projects in realty, infrastructure’

After three decades in real estate and infrastructure development, the Hyderabad-based ARK Group is looking at bigger business opportunities for the next phase of growth.

Celebrating ARK’s 30th anniversary here, G Ram Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of ARK, said, “We plan to take up bigger and more exciting projects as we embark on the next phase of our journey built on trust and loyalty of a long list of diverse clientele.”

Over the years, the ARK Group with its footprint in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, has been engaged with some marquee projects including for TATA Boeing, Mahindra CIE, Schneider Electric, Department of Atomic Energy among others.

During the celebrations, Author Chetan Bhagat, shared his perspective on how there could be economic slowdown as witnessed in the past but real estate and infrastructure would continue to grow as there is huge unmet demand.

Sharing his perspective through a motivational engagement, he called upon people to compare the lives of dinosaurs and cockroaches. While the former does not exist any longer, cockroaches manage to adapt and survive, he said to highlight the importance to adapt to changing business requirements.

Chetan Bhagat unveiled a coffee-table book highlighting the journey of ARK Group.

ARK Group over the last three decades has worked steadily in creating elegant residential, industrial and institutional projects. The company has set a high benchmark of service, quality and commitment and an ambitious plan to achieve new vistas in the next decade, Reddy said.