‘ARK Group to target bigger projects in realty, infrastructure’

Nokia 7.2 review: A good looker, but low value for money
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
After three decades in real estate and infrastructure development, the Hyderabad-based ARK Group is looking at bigger business opportunities for the next phase of growth.
Celebrating ARK’s 30th anniversary here, G Ram Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of ARK, said, “We plan to take up bigger and more exciting projects as we embark on the next phase of our journey built on trust and loyalty of a long list of diverse clientele.”
Over the years, the ARK Group with its footprint in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, has been engaged with some marquee projects including for TATA Boeing, Mahindra CIE, Schneider Electric, Department of Atomic Energy among others.
During the celebrations, Author Chetan Bhagat, shared his perspective on how there could be economic slowdown as witnessed in the past but real estate and infrastructure would continue to grow as there is huge unmet demand.
Sharing his perspective through a motivational engagement, he called upon people to compare the lives of dinosaurs and cockroaches. While the former does not exist any longer, cockroaches manage to adapt and survive, he said to highlight the importance to adapt to changing business requirements.
Chetan Bhagat unveiled a coffee-table book highlighting the journey of ARK Group.
ARK Group over the last three decades has worked steadily in creating elegant residential, industrial and institutional projects. The company has set a high benchmark of service, quality and commitment and an ambitious plan to achieve new vistas in the next decade, Reddy said.
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...