Arvind SmartSpaces eyes 40-45% property sales happening through digital platform

Real estate developer Arvind SmartSpaces Limited eyes about 40-45 per cent of its overall sales to come from digital modes as it looks at a Covid-led disruption to continue in terms of a sustained shift from physical to virtual bookings of property.

Company had recorded about six per cent digital sales Pre-pandemic. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, overall industry had witnessed a growing shift towards digital bookings. The trend has gained further momentum and we expect about 35 per cent of our sales to come from online for the fiscal ended March 2021,” said Avinash Suresh, COO, Arvind SmartSpaces Limited.

Digital drive

Suresh further added that the sales through digital modes will continue to grow to 40-45%.

In order to capitalise on the growing digital shift, Arvind SmartSpaces has launched an industry-first digital sales platform enabling the prospective property buyers to make bookings for the property with minimal details along side the virtual tour of the property and surroundings.

Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces, said, "Our aim is to bring about a paradigm shift in the industry that changes this very mindset. With technology at our disposal, we are now able to empower customers and give them the all project related information in real time at their fingertips, something that seemed improbable in our industry. While we are piloting this platform with one of our projects in Bengaluru, we aim to extend this to all our new projects going forward."

In the pilot run, the customers will be able to virtually visit, and buy homes at Arvind Bel Air, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Eventually, customers will be able to book and purchase homes in various other locations, as the brand will incorporate this technology into all forthcoming projects.

The company has approximately 25 million square feet of real estate development across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and Pune.

"Besides NRI customers, the domestic/ local home buyers are also increasingly taking advantage of the digital booking services," said Suresh.

The digital sales mean the business lead generation happening through online platforms.