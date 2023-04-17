Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has secured an order from VRL Logistics for an undisclosed sum to supply 1,560 trucks.

This order is for Avtr 3120 and Avtr 4420 TT truck models of Ashok Leyland, said a company statement.

The trucks will come fitted with advanced features and technologies that will help VRL to have reduced maintenance time, fewer stop-overs, and higher efficiency resulting in better uptime and increased profitability.

“VRL Logistics and Ashok Leyland have a longstanding association and over the years VRL has worked very closely with us in developing new products and features suited to the emerging needs of customers in the logistics industry. With this fresh order, our relationship has only become deeper and stronger,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.

Back in February, the company reported a 32 per cent rise in sales at 17,568 units, including medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and light commercial vehicles.