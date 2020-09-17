Ashok Leyland bags order from Procure Box to supply 1,400 trucks

Ashok Leyland has received a large order from a logistics start-up company, Procure Box, for supply of 1,400 intermediate commercial vehicles (ICVs) for an undisclosed sum.

Procure Box will be buying Ashok Leyland’s trucks for its fuel distribution (such as distribution of gas cylinders) business across 750 districts in the country, according to a statement.

“Over the last few years, Ashok Leyland has made significant efforts to increase its market share in the ICV segment and our efforts have given rich dividends. With this order, our order book for ICVs has enhanced significantly and is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our vehicles,” said Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland.

The order encompasses supply of the Ecomet brand of Ashok Leyland trucks. The order is to be executed in the next five to six months.

“At Procure Box, it’s very important to us to demonstrate our commitment to our customers with action of on-time delivery, which is why we have tied up with the best product in the industry from Ashok Leyland,” said Raman Kandhari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Procure Box.