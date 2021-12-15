Ashok Leyland in pact with DRDO arm to develop combat vehicle engines

Ashok Leyland has partnered with Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), a premier lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to develop and manufacture 600-HP indigenous engine to power futuristic combat vehicles under Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

As the development-cum-production partner, Ashok Leyland has developed the engine in a record time despite the total lockdown due to Covid-19, according to a statement.

Defence requirements

Pravin Kumar Mehta, Distinguished Scientist and Director General, Armament & Combat Engineering Systems (ACE), inaugurated on Wednesday the testing of the engine at the Engine Development Centre of Ashok Leyland located near Chennai.

The 600-HP engine will undergo rigorous testing in lab and will be qualified for application in tanks. Ashok Leyland will undertake series production of the engine post induction into service.

For over five decades, Ashok Leyland has developed and expanded its scope within the defence space. This partnership with CVRDE has given the company an opportunity to further innovate in the mobility space for defence requirements.