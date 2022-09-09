Ashok Leyland inks pact with UK-based Libertine for powertrain technology

Leading truck and bus-maker Ashok Leyland has signed an agreement with UK-based Libertine Holdings, a developer of clean and fuel-flexible linear generator technology (LGT), to evaluate the use of Libertine’s technology platform for its commercial vehicle (CV) powertrains.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ashok Leyland will conduct due diligence on Libertine’s technology and explore the scope for Linear Generator product development and demonstration within its commercial vehicle portfolio, according to a statement.

“The relationship between Ashok Leyland and Libertine offers a great foundation for the future. Libertine’s technology is the logical evolution of an Internal Combustion Engine, and could potentially allow for a software-defined engine with true multi-fuel capability,” said Kanakasabapathi Subramanian, Senior V-P and Head of Advanced Engineering at Ashok Leyland.

Libertine’s LGT platform claims to have the potential to complement battery electrification within hybrid powertrains, addressing some significant economic barriers.

“Ashok Leyland is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles, as well as being a major producer of industrial engines, marine engines and engines for gensets. We are delighted to support Ashok Leyland’s evaluation of Libertine’s technology to accelerate the transition to electric propulsion in its commercial vehicle portfolio,” said Sam Cockerill, Chief Executive of Libertine.

Founded in 2009, Libertine has developed a technology platform solution for powertrain Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), enabling efficient and clean power generation from renewable fuels. Its intelliGEN technology platform enables the creation of Linear Generator products for heavy-duty powertrains and reliable distributed power using fossil-free energy sources.