Vehicle sales grow 18% cent in August: SIAM

The domestic wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of total passenger vehicles (PVs) has gone up by 21 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) at 2,81,210 units in August, compared to 2,32,224 units in same month last year.

While passenger car sales grew by 23 per cent y-o-y at 1,33,477 units during the month, against 1,08,508 in the same month last year, utility vehicle (UV) sales grew by 20 per cent y-o-y at 1,35,497 units, compared to 1,12,863 units, showed monthly data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

Similarly, total two-wheeler sales grew by more than 16 per cent to 15,57,429 units in August, compared to 13,38,740 units in same month the previous year. Motorcycle sales were recorded at 10,16,794 units, against 8,25,849, a growth of more than 23 per cent, and scooter sales grew by more than 9 per cent at 5,04,146 units, compared to 4,60,284 units in the corresponding month last year.

“While good monsoon and the upcoming festive season is likely to increase demand, SIAM is keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply-side challenges. High CNG prices is a big challenge for the industry and we keenly look forward to the kind interventions and support from the government," said Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.

Total three-wheeler sales in the domestic market grew exponentially by more than 62 per cent at 38,369 units last month, compared to 23,606 units in August 2021.

The grand total of all categories put together grew by 18 per cent y-o-y at 18,77,072 units in August, compared to 15,94,573 units in corresponding month last year, the SIAM report added.