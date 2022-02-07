Ashok Leyland supplies 200 trucks to Bangladesh under the GoI credit line

Truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland said that it is supplying 200 trucks to the Government of Bangladesh.

“These trucks will be a part of a project from India under a $2 billion line of credit announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” according to a statement.

Ashok Leyland had won the tender floated by the Bangladesh government for 135 numbers fully-built trucks comprising 3T truck, hydraulic beam lifter and sewerage sucker which have already been handed over from India to the Roads and Highways Department of Bangladesh in the current fiscal.

New contract

Now they have been awarded another lot of 65 units of truck-mounted wrecker, a specialised vehicle to be deployed by the Bangladesh government for various highway applications.

“Bangladesh is one of our key export markets and this supply further strengthens our position in the country. We are enthused by the various export facilitation measures taken by the Indian Government, and we plan to further increase our volumes and footprint in overseas markets especially SAARC, GCC and Africa. Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market, and this is a significant step in that direction,” said Amandeep Singh, Head – International Operation, Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland said it is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in Bangladesh and has more than 50 touch points across the nation. Apart from supplying many vehicles from India, the company also assembles its range of trucks, buses, and LCVs locally at IFAD Auto Dhamrai plant in Bangladesh.