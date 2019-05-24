Ashok Leyland to spend Rs 2,000 cr on new products pipeline, BS-VI plans

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
Ashok Leyland plans to spend about ₹2,000 crore over the next couple of years as the country’s second largest medium and heavy commercial vehicles manufacturer gears up for future product programmes and growth in the light commercial vehicles business.
“This year, our capex would be close to ₹1,000 crore, and for the next year too, we are looking at a similar range,” Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said while discussing the company’s annual performance for FY19.
The proposed capex will primarily go towards the new LCV and modular programmes, as well as BS-VI related plans.
The company is bringing a modular platform concept for its medium and heavy commercial vehicles range to make products based on the needs of the customers. This platform will be launched next year.
The company will also launch its new range of LCVs — expected to be in the 5-7 tonne range — next year.
Responding to media reports on a possible tie-up with Tesla, Hinduja said the company was not looking at any collaboration for cars.
“The electric vehicle sector is new and the technology is evolving. So we are happy to have discussions with people who have been in this sector and have better knowledge,” he said.
The company has reported a 12 per cent fall in profit after tax (including exceptional items) at ₹653 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with ₹743 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue (excluding excise duty/GST) stood at ₹8,846 crore ( ₹8,780 crore), on the back of a marginal increase in its total sales at 59,521 units (58,734 units).
Gopal Mahadevan, CFO, Ashok Leyland, attributed the drop in Q4 profit to poor sales, huge discounts and increase in raw material prices.
Despite the challenges, the company managed to maintain double-digit EBITDA at 11.1 per cent (12.8 per cent).
For the full-year ended March 31, 2019, the company’s net profit (including exceptional items) grew 15 per cent at ₹1,983 crore (₹1,718 crore).
Revenue (excluding excise duty/GST) saw an increase of 10 per cent at ₹29,055 crore (₹26,356 crore), on the back of a 13 per cent increase in total sales at 1,97,366 units.
EBITDA stood at 10.8 per cent as against 11.2 per cent last fiscal.
The board has recommended a dividend of ₹3.10 per share for 2018-19.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor