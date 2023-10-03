Ashok Leyland has reported a 5 per cent increase in its medium and heavy-duty truck sales at 10,109 units in September when compared with volumes of 9628 units in September 2022.

But, bus sales more than doubled to 1851 units last month when compared with 847 units in September 2022. Sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) grew 3 per cent at 6233 units

For the half year ended September 30, 2023, total medium and heavy truck sales grew 5 per cent at 46,861 units (44,422 units in H1 of FY23), while bus volumes grew 94 per cent to 7372 units (3794 units in H1 of FY23).

LCV volumes increased marginally to 31819 units in H1 of this fiscal when compared with 31,424 in the same period a year ago.

