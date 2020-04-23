Asian Paints takes measures to help contractors combat Covid-19

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Asian Paints, an Indian multinational paint company, has taken certain measures to ensure the safety and welfare of the painters and contractors who are mostly daily wage earners in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
According to the company’s official release, Asian Paints has transferred money directly to the contractors’ bank accounts through a Direct Bank Transfer mechanism. This was done in the first week of April 2020 and has benefited more than 40,000 contractors across the country.
The paint company further stated that it has also started a helpline for contractors that’ll provide necessary information about the Covid-19 virus and precautions which can be taken to reduce chances of transmission. The helpline will be available at all times to respond to any queries around the same.
Asian Paints mentioned that there is also an effort to reach out to the community through the NGO’s to look at providing Masks and sanitizers so that the Painter/contractor community is equipped to fight the pandemic.
Elaborating on the recent initiatives, Amit Syngle, CEO & MD, Asian Paints Limited said in the official release: “Contractors have always been a key stakeholder for Asian Paints. The Direct Bank Transfer drive has significantly helped the contractors and their families meet their immediate and essential family needs in these testing times. We stand committed to the safety of our applicators. We would also like to thank our contractors for their unflinching support to Asian Paints and would urge them to stay indoors and stay safe.”
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Despite initial productivity gains, we could be overrating the benefits of ‘work from home’
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...