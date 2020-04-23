Asian Paints takes measures to help contractors combat Covid-19

Asian Paints, an Indian multinational paint company, has taken certain measures to ensure the safety and welfare of the painters and contractors who are mostly daily wage earners in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the company’s official release, Asian Paints has transferred money directly to the contractors’ bank accounts through a Direct Bank Transfer mechanism. This was done in the first week of April 2020 and has benefited more than 40,000 contractors across the country.

The paint company further stated that it has also started a helpline for contractors that’ll provide necessary information about the Covid-19 virus and precautions which can be taken to reduce chances of transmission. The helpline will be available at all times to respond to any queries around the same.

Asian Paints mentioned that there is also an effort to reach out to the community through the NGO’s to look at providing Masks and sanitizers so that the Painter/contractor community is equipped to fight the pandemic.

Elaborating on the recent initiatives, Amit Syngle, CEO & MD, Asian Paints Limited said in the official release: “Contractors have always been a key stakeholder for Asian Paints. The Direct Bank Transfer drive has significantly helped the contractors and their families meet their immediate and essential family needs in these testing times. We stand committed to the safety of our applicators. We would also like to thank our contractors for their unflinching support to Asian Paints and would urge them to stay indoors and stay safe.”