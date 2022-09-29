Aster Medcity has introduced a houseboat ride for treating medical tourists on board. The new initiative of the hospital comes on the occasion of this year’s World Tourism Day.

Kerala gives much importance to medical tourism and the new initiative is conceived in line with ‘Rethink Tourism’, said Farhan Yasin, Regional Director of Aster Hospitals, Kerala & Oman Cluster. The introduction of houseboat travel will enhance the medical tourism experience of foreigners seeking treatment here.

The facility was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ashraf Shikhaliyev. Aster Hospitals will continue to introduce innovative and creative projects like this in the future to boost Kerala’s medical tourism sector, Yasin said.

