AstraZeneca India Pvt Ltd (AZIPL), the Global Capability Centre of AstraZeneca, has joined hands with SASTRA Deemed University, Thanjavur, to develop a curriculum on Clinical Research & Development as part of its three-year MoU with the University.

The tie-up aims to strengthen the industry-academia collaboration through research and development activities and fostering young talent in the country and equip and empower them for the real world. As part of this collaboration, SASTRA University will launch a six-month elective course for students on Clinical Research and Development, said a release.

The curriculum offers an introduction to various aspects of clinical research and development, covering biostatistics, data management, information technology, computer science, and medical informatics in the development of drugs, vaccines, or medical devices. The programme is a six-month elective course for students to benefit from and build their knowledge in this stream, providing a platform into the world of clinical research.

Also read: AstraZeneca India to launch 5 COEs for severe asthma management

Upon successful completion of the course, students will acquire an understanding of the ethical principles essential in the realm of clinical research. They will also gain the ability to articulate the application of clinical sciences in drug discovery, as well as classify different clinical drug applications and differentiate clinical trials for drugs, vaccines, and medical devices. Moreover, students will get proficient in articulating strategies for managing, integrating, reviewing, validating, and visualising clinical data.

They will be taught about various regulatory authorities and the associated procedures governing clinical research. This course will also develop expertise in performing statistical calculations required for conducting clinical trials and will be able to elucidate the latest trends using real-life case studies, enabling them to stay abreast of emerging developments in the field, the release said.