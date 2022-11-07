The electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy delivered 100 units of its scooter the ‘Ather 450X’ in Mangaluru on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, according to a statement here.

The event was organised in collaboration with Ather’s retail partner BIA Ventures at its retail outlet at Kadri in Mangaluru.

It said that sales volumes have grown over 250 per cent in Mangaluru since the inauguration of the first experience centre in July this year. The company has currently installed seven fast-charging points — Ather Grids — in Mangaluru.

Stress-free transition

It said that Ather Energy plans to add a total of 15 experience centres and more than 180 fast-charging grids by the end of the current financial year to enable a stress-free transition to electric vehicles (EV).

The statement said the company registered its highest-ever monthly sales by delivering 8,213 units in October. Of this, 2,251 units were delivered in Karnataka.

Ather Energy also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government to establish 1,000 fast-charging stations for electric two-wheelers across the state earlier this year, it added.

