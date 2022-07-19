Ather Energy launches new Gen-3 450X EV

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy has launched its latest electric scooter, the 450X Gen-3. The new scooter introduces the next generation of its 450 platform and comes with a host of new features that enhance its performance and ride consistency. Introduced at a price of ₹155,657 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the new vehicle will be available in all experience centres across the country from July 20 (Wednesday).

‘Next level’ offering

The 450X Gen 3 is equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery that enables users to ride in the ‘Warp’ (Ather’s high-performance mode) through every ride. It is also 25 per cent larger than the previous generation, giving an ARAI-certified range of 146 km and a true range of 105 km.

“We have doubled down on the performance parameters and taken it to the next level to offer a thrilling experience. The Gen 3 offers more range to consumers looking for exciting yet reliable and consistently performing electric scooters,” said Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy. The 450X Gen 3 will be pivotal in growing the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment in the country and taking it mainstream as the company continues to expand footprint, he added.

Know the scooter

The 450X comes with wider rear tyres, designed to offer better grip. To ensure that ride consistency and handling remain at an optimum level, tyre pressure monitoring system has also been introduced. On the UI/UX front, the new vehicle features an upgraded dashboard with a re-architected Ather stack and an upgraded 2 GB RAM. This will unlock several features for the future like voice commands, multi-language support, heavier graphics, deeper diagnostics and more.

Ather has expanded its retail footprint to 36 cities with 41 retail stores and plans to expand to 150 experience centres in 100 cities by 2023.