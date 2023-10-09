Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy will venture into the Nepalese market as part of its global expansion strategy, introducing its flagship model, the 450X.

The EV maker will establish its first global footprint by partnering with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya’s Organisation of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH), an industrial conglomerate in Nepal, with the opening of its Experience Centre in Kathmandu, Nepal in November this year.

Moreover, as a part of the association, Vaidya Energy will facilitate the sales and service of the products in Nepal and will also set up fast-charging stations, Ather Grids.

Domestic success

Its international retail expansion comes on the back of its runaway success in the domestic market, where its 450 series is the undisputed leader in the premium two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment with a 75 per cent market share, said the company.

Further, the plans to export also come at a time when Nepal is shifting towards more clean mobility options. According to the company, even with a relatively smaller market than its larger neighbours like India and China, it presents a promising proposition for EV companies.

“While we continue growing domestically, we are really excited about expanding our business footprint to international markets. We have had incredible inbound demand from multiple markets, and Nepal is the first step in our journey of going international. We are delighted to partner with Vaidya Group as we enter the Nepal market,” said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather.

Fast-charging infrastructure

In line with its ecosystem approach to market creation, the company will also roll out its public fast-charging infrastructure.

“Through our collaboration with Ather Energy, we are fusing our expertise in premium mobility solutions with their cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, setting the stage for an entirely new level of excitement in the realm of mobility,” said Suryansh Vaidya, CEO, Vaidya Energy.

As part of its international expansion, the EV maker will be introducing its flagship 450X model, now available with two battery options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh, catering to a wider range of preferences.

