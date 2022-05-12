Ather Energy raises $128 million in Series E round

EV manufacturer, Ather Energy has announced the completion of its Series E round of funding with the signing of investment agreements amounting to $128 million with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited’s (NIIFL) Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF), and Hero MotoCorp, along with other investors.

Ather Energy plans to use the funding to expand manufacturing facilities, invest in research and development, charging infrastructure and towards growing its retail network. The company registered the highest ever monthly sales in April 2022 delivering 3,779 units to customers.

Booking orders for Ather Energy’s flagship product, the Ather 450X are said to be growing at 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Ather Energy has a retail sales network across the country, with a presence in 32 cities with 38 experience centres and aims at expanding to 150 experience centres in 100 cities by 2023.

Commenting on the investment, Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy, said “The switch to electric is inevitable and FY22 was the turning point for electric two-wheeler adoption in India. We are super excited to have NIIF come on board as an investor. They have been at the forefront of the country’s green transition through their investments and initiatives, and we look forward to our association. We would also like to thank Hero MotoCorp, our long-term investor and strategic partner who continues to support our growth. The current round of investment will help us enhance capacities across the board, bring additional focus on new platforms, expand into new geographies, expand our fast-charging network and double down on the reputation we’ve built for making a product that’s high on quality.”

This will be NIIFL’s first direct investment in the manufacturing sector and in electric mobility, both areas of national importance given India’s green mission and decarbonisation goals. The investment enables NIIFL to play a role in mainstreaming the electric two-wheeler sector in India at an early stage of development and to support first-generation local entrepreneurs in building a new product. This will be SOF’s fourth investment following its investments in two infrastructure financing NBFCs (Aseem Infrastructure Finance and NIIF IFL) and a national healthcare chain (Manipal Hospitals).

Padmanabh Sinha, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer–NIIFL, said, “Aligned to India’s green transition mission, the electric two-wheeler industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Ather Energy has indigenously designed and developed products with a high degree of domestic sourcing of components and adaptability to Indian conditions. We are thrilled to partner with Ather Energy’s founders and management team who have developed deep expertise in the industry, developed a robust IP portfolio, and built strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities. We are also impressed with Ather Energy’s partnerships for component manufacturing, charging infrastructure and customer financing.”