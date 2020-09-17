Companies

AT&T’s Warner Bros Games unveils Harry Potter role-playing game

Reuters September 16 | Updated on September 17, 2020 Published on September 17, 2020

Players can experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School   -  REUTERS

The game will be released for Microsoft’s Xbox Series and Sony’s Playstation next year

AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros Games on Wednesday unveiled a Harry Potter game, “Hogwarts Legacy,” that will let players experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s.

The role-playing videogame, developed by Disney Infinity developer Avalanche, will release next year for Microsoft Corp’s Xbox Series S, Series X, and Xbox One consoles, as well as Sony Corp’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and PC.

Players can “grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts,” Warner Bros Games said. The game will include familiar locations such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

The game was announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 live stream event, where the Japan-based firm said that its next-generation console would launch in November priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for a version without a disk drive.

Xbox Series X

Microsoft had said last week Xbox Series X would go on sale on November 10 priced at $499.99 with the less powerful Xbox Series S priced at $299.99.

The pricing announcements set the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation, as consumers continue to flock to gaming optimised consoles offering exclusive titles.

