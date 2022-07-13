Atul Singh appointed Executive Vice Chairman of Raymond Group

Raymond Limited has appointed Atul Singh, a consumer industry veteran, to lead the Group as Executive Vice Chairman. The textile, apparel, retail and real estate conglomerate is gearing to mark its centenary year in 2025 and the company is on a transformation journey by strengthening its leadership by bringing in diverse experience on board.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Raymond Limited has recommended his appointment as Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Raymond Limited subject to and post securing necessary regulatory clearances, the company said in a statement.

Singh comes with a diversified experience of over 35 years of leading multi-billion dollar businesses across several geographies globally.

Atul worked at Coca-Cola for about two decades at several senior leadership positions. During his last stint at the company, he was the Chairman, Asia Pacific, and spearheaded businesses across 25 countries.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Atul worked at Colgate-Palmolive for 10 years where he held several leadership positions globally. His last stint at Colgate-Palmolive was Country Manager, Nigeria.

On the appointment, Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Limited said, “I have always believed in the philosophy of demarcating ownership and management that brings in the global expertise and good governance. Raymond is at an inflection point and has embarked upon the journey to be a future-ready organisation to achieve profitable growth and value unlocking. As we are headed to complete 100 years of our existence, strong leadership for the organisation will propel us to scale up our businesses both in domestic and global markets. With his impeccable track record, I am confident that Atul will lend his expertise for Raymond to sustain and grow in each of the businesses we operate.”