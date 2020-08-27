Audi launches all-new Audi RS Q8 in India, price starts at ₹2.07 crore

Audi on Thursday launched its all-new Audi RS Q8 in India, with the price starting from ₹ 2.07 crore.

The Audi RS Q8 combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the ability of an SUV, the company said in a statement. This is the most powerful Q from the Audi family - 600hp and 800Nm from a 4.0L TFSI Twin Turbo petrol engine, it added.

“We are thrilled to bring the record setting Audi RS Q8 to India. It’s an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack. The Audi RS Q8 is an agile beast and is a true high-performance sports model under its aggressive exterior. It’s massive twin-turbo V8 with 600hp and 800 Nm of torque propels the car to 100kph from standstill in under four seconds. We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India

The car uses a standard eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system, the company said.

The recently launched Audi RS 7 and the Audi RS Q8 that debuts today are at the cutting edge of Audi Sport, Dhillon claimed. “This shows our commitment to offering the very best to our customers in India. We will add more exciting new models from the Audi global range to India this year and look forward to enhancing the celebrations of our customers during the festive season,” he added.