Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for Guaifenesin generic

Stay calm and don’t use your phone
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
Aurobindo Pharma Limited has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Guaifenesin extended-release tablets.
Hyderabad-based Aurobindo’s Guaifenesin extended-release tablets are the AB rated generic equivalent of RB Health (US) LLC’s Mucinex tablets, according to a release. The product is expected to be launched launch in Q4FY20.
Guaifenesin extended-release tablets helps to loosen phlegm (mucus), and thin bronchial secretions to rid the bronchial passageways of bothersome mucus and make coughs more productive. The approved product has an estimated market size of $ 301 million for the twelve months ending July 2019, according to IRI database.
This is the 10 th ANDA (including 1 tentative approval) approved out of Unit X formulation facility in Naidupet, Andhra Pradesh, India used for manufacturing oral products. Aurobindo now has a total of 419 ANDA approvals (392 Final approvals including 21 from Aurolife Pharma LLC and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
Bombings, protests, coups, disease outbreaks are all making business movement riskier
Come festival season, HR executives try to think out-of-the box with regard to Diwali gifts for employees.
With a 13 per cent growth in consolidated revenue and 12.4 per cent EBITDA margin in the first half of FY20, ...
Stability in steel prices and lower raw material cost benefits can aid earnings in the forthcoming quarters
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism