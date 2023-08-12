Aurobindo Pharma is expected to post about 8-9 per cent growth in its revenue in the first quarter of the current financial year ended June 30, 2023 compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Hyderabad-based company will be announcing its first quarter results for FY24 today.

The analysts peg the likely growth in net profit at about 12.5 to 13.5 per cent for the quarter.

Aurobindo’s shares lost 1.09 per cent on the BSE on Friday to end at ₹863.05.

Aurobindo Pharma’s consolidated net profit declined 32.4 per cent at ₹520 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared with ₹770 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s revenue increased 9.4 percent to ₹6,236 crore compared with ₹5,702 crore in the same period last year.