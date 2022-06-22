Austrak launches new divisions

Pharmaceutical company, Austrak Private Limited, has launched its new super specialty division to focus on nephrology and urology.

“This division will focus on around 73 valued products in the segment. Our aim is to develop and market high quality specialty, therapeutic and medical products to cure critical diseases like Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Urology related ailments with their high prevalence, morbidity and mortality and ease sufferings,’‘ Vittal, Chairman, Austrak, told newspersons at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Large numbers of patients below the poverty line, low gross domestic product, and low monetary allocations for health care have led to suboptimal outcomes,’‘ he said.

“Moreover, CKD, urinary problems and other non-communicable diseases have often been ignored in the face of persistent challenges due to competition for resources of communicable diseases and high infant and maternal mortality,” he added.