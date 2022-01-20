Australia’s Blackmores announce distribution partnership with Udaan

BL Bengaluru Bureau

Australia-based natural health and dietary supplements company, Blackmores has announced a distribution partnership with B2B e-commerce platform Udaan, for its range of multivitamins products in India.

As part of this partnership, Blackmores’ multivitamins products will be available to independent pharmacies in India through Udaan. Blackmores already operates in 12 other markets across Asia-Pacific and has the ambition to connect 1 billion consumers by 2025.

The initial launch products for Indian consumers include Blackmores Shine Power™ D3 for healthy bone and immunity, Blackmores Glucosogreen 1500 for joint health, Blackmores Blue Light Defence for eye health, Blackmores Bio Calcium for bone health, and Blackmores CoQ10 150mg for heart health. Additional tailored and innovative products will be rolled out over the coming months.

The pharma category on the Udaan platform will provide independent pharmacies with access to Blackmores’s products through its extensive distribution footprint connecting over 25 cities. Additionally, the sales team will be trained by Blackmores Institute to increase awareness of the products with pharmacies and medical stores.

Blackmores Institute, the academic and professional arm of Blackmores Limited, was established in 2012, with a focus on research and education and the team includes researchers, academics, healthcare professionals, and educators.

High quality products

Blackmores Group, Chief Executive Officer, Alastair Symington, said, “Blackmores is passionate about connecting people to the healing power of nature. We choose the most nutrient-rich ingredients to ensure our products are high quality, efficacious, and adhere to some of the most rigorous safety standards in the world. The launch on the Udaan platform will provide the opportunity to reach out to neighbourhood pharmacies in top cities of India. We know that Indians are passionate about natural health too, and we are excited to be a part of their journey to lead healthier and happier lives.”

The pharma category on the Udaan platform lists medicines, medical supplies, and over the counter (OTC) Products. Currently, it has over 70,000 retailers registered on its platform with an active monthly transacting base of over 30,000 retailers.

Vivek Gupta, Head – Food & FMCG and Pharma Category, Udaan, said, “We are delighted to introduce and make available Blackmores range of premium multivitamins products on the platform. This arrangement underlines the platforms’ ability to forge strong partnerships with leading brands and be a partner of choice for major pharma companies given our deep reach across India and our understanding of the e-commerce market. Our scale, efficiency, and strong relationships with pharmacies across the country provide us with a unique advantage to address the distribution needs of manufacturers.”

The Udaan platform currently has over 3 million retailers, chemists, kirana shops, HoReCa, farmers, etc doing over 5 million transactions per month. Overall, Udaan claims to enable delivery of over 1.5-1.7 lakh orders daily, spread over all business verticals nationally.

“It’s a pleasure to see Blackmores, one of Australia’s leading and trusted natural vitamins, dietary and supplements brand, available across offline channels in India. Blackmores with its legacy of almost 90 years in natural healing, is a great example of Australia’s clean, green and safe manufacturing story. Indians are passionate about natural and holistic health, and we hope that the iconic Australian brands such as Blackmores are part of their journey to lead healthier and happier lives,” said Sam Freeman, Trade Commissioner from the Australian Trade & Investment Commission from the Australian High Commission.