Auto sales continue to decline in January

The wholesale passenger cars sales in the domestic market continues to fall and reported a decline of 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in January to 1,64,793 as compared with 1,79,324 units in corresponding month last year.

However, the utility vehicles segment continued its momentum and reported a growth of more than 2 per cent to 84,929 units during the month as against 82,803 units in January 2018.

According to the latest numbers shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total passenger vehicles sales during January declined to 6 per cent to 2,62,714 units as compared with 2,80,091 units in same month last year.

The total commercial vehicles sales declined by 14 per cent to 75,289 units during the month as compared with 87,591 units in corresponding month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales also declined by 16 per cent YoY to 13,41,005 units in January as against 15,97,528 units in corresponding month last year. While the scooter sales declined by 16.21 per cent YoY to 4,16,594 units (against 4,97,169) during January, the motorcycle sales declined by 15.17 per cent to 8,71,886 units (against 10,27,766 units).

However, total three-wheeler sales grew by around 13 per cent YoY during the month to 60,903 units as against 54,043 units in January 2018.

The grand total of all categories declined by 14 per cent to 17,39,975 units in January as against 20,19,253 units in January 2018.