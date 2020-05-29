Automobili Lamborghini, LEGO group recreate Lamborghini super sports car

Automobili Lamborghini and the LEGO Group have collaborated to produce the LEGO® Technic™ Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: a 3,696 piece, 1:8 scale model that embodies the hybrid Lamborghini super sports car.

Originally revealed at Frankfurt Auto Show 2019, the Lamborghini Sián’s features are authentically recreated in the LEGO Technic model, including a replica of the V12 engine; a moveable rear spoiler; front and rear suspension; and steering powered by a wheel complete with the Automobili Lamborghini badge.

The model has scissor doors, which open to reveal the intricately recreated cockpit, with a fully-functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox controlled by a movable paddle gearshift.

The vivid lime-green color and elegant golden rims of the LEGO Technic replica are available as color and trim on the real Sián, with the model measuring over 5” (13 cm) high, 23” (60 cm) long and 9” (25 cm) wide.

Commenting on the model, Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said: “The LEGO brick is an icon in the same way as a Lamborghini super sports car. They both embody the pursuit of design perfection through constant research and development, create different emotions with every interaction, and are valued by generations.”

He added, “Each Lamborghini super sports car can be unique thanks to our Ad Personam personalisation program and the specific driving style of each owner, just as LEGO bricks provide builders of all ages with endless possibilities for creation. This outstanding replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 from the LEGO Group presents a brilliant new building experience for both super sports car fans and LEGO enthusiasts and Lamborghini is privileged to share this opportunity with the LEGO Group.”

Speaking about the new design, Niels. B. Christiansen, LEGO Group CEO, said in an official statement, “This new model truly encapsulates the pursuit of excellence embedded in the DNA of both Automobili Lamborghini and the LEGO Group. Both the 1:8 model and the reveal itself are feats of engineering innovation, pulled off by incredibly talented teams from across our two businesses. The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is a true testament that with LEGO Technic, you can build anything your heart desires. I can’t wait to build this authentic replica of this futuristic super sportscar for real.”

Model owners can open the front hood of their LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián to find a Lamborghini overnight bag, together with a unique serial number that unlocks special content.

The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 comes in a unique box inspired by the iconic lines, signature headlight silhouette and eye-catching color of the original Sián, Lamborghini mentioned.

The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 will be available directly from LEGO stores from June 1, then in many retailers globally from 1 August 2020.