Avenue Supermarts to open outlet in GIFT City

Avenue Supermarts Limited, which owns and operates national supermarket chain D-Mart, is all set to open a store in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The company has been recently allotted development rights for development of the store in GIFT City.

The opening of a D-Mart store will significantly add to the convenience of people working and residing in the smart city. Notably, GIFT City is already a host to the world’s leading names in the financial domain, banking, insurance, capital markets, technology, fintech, IT and ITeS sectors.

Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City said, “The addition of D-Mart will boost the integrated ecosystem offered by GIFT City where people enjoy a walk-to-work culture along with a good quality of life. This is a significant development as it will cater to the daily needs of the people living within GIFT City”

Meanwhile, N Bhaskaran COO, Avenue Supermarts Limited (D-Mart) said, “D-Mart is proud to partner with GIFT City in its journey towards strengthening the economy of the country. We are sure that the new store will contribute to the integrated development model of GIFT City. We are looking forward to provide customers with a distinctive shopping experience, comprising of a wide range of everyday consumer products.”