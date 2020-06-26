Baghjan field blowout: NGT directs Oil India to deposit ₹23 crore as initial damages

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered Oil India Ltd (OIL) to deposit ₹25 crore with the Tinsukia District Magistrate as an initial payout for the environmental damages caused by the blowout in the Baghjan oilfield in Assam.

“In view of the prima facie case made out against OIL on the extent of damage caused to the environment and biodiversity, damage to both human and wildlife, public health and, having regard to the financial worth of the company and the extent of damage, we direct OIL to deposit an initial amount of ₹25 crore with the District Magistrate, Tinsukia District, Assam,” the NGT order said.

The tribunal has also formed an eight-member committee of experts to ‘look into the matter on the initial terms of reference.’ It will be chaired by Justice BP Katakey, former Judge of the Gauhati High Court. The committee is tasked with finding the cause of gas and oil leak and the extent of loss and damage caused to human life, wildlife, environment among others.

There was a blowout in well number 5 in OIL’s Baghjan field on May 27. The well caught fire on June 9.