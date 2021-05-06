Companies

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd hits fresh 52-week high on launch of Ivermectin tablets for Covid-19

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 06, 2021

The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication

The shares of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd recorded a fresh 52-week high after the company launched Ivermectin tablets for the treatment of Covid-19.

At 12:45 pm, Bajaj Healthcare was trading at ₹624.05 on the BSE, up ₹36.65 or 6.24 per cent. It touched a 52-week high of ₹625.00. It had opened at ₹586.90 as against the previous close of ₹587.40.

The company on Thursday announced the launch of “Ivejaj” (Ivermectin) an AntiParasitic Drug now widely used in control & treatment for Covid-19 patients.

“BHL has received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market “Ivejaj” the oral Ivermectin approved medication in India for the treatment of Covid-19 from 6th May 2021,” it said in a regulatory filing.

It has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Ivermectin through its own in-house R&D team, it said.

The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses.

Published on May 06, 2021

Covid-19
