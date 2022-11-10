Footwear major Bata India Ltd registered a 38 per cent growth in standalone net profit at ₹51 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, against ₹37 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis increased by nearly 35 per cent at ₹830 crore (₹614 crore).

Despite tough operating environment and significant material inflation, the company managed to drive broad volume driven revenue growths across business channels of retail, franchise, distribution and e-commerce, it said in a press statement.

“The festivity around the corner and positive customer sentiments reflected in increased footfalls. Our continued improvement in customer experience and engagement has reflected in ever highest net promoter score,” Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO - Bata India, said in the statement.

The company continued its momentum on key strategic thrust levers. Sneakers continued to lead the momentum and growth across businesses. It rolled out new campaigns during the quarter keeping in mind the festive mood, featuring new designs across its stores.

The company’s efforts towards cost optimisation and product premiumisation with the launch of new products continued during the quarter backing significant marketing investments.

“To capture the market, we persisted on expansion through franchise and multi-brand outlets. In the mass categories, there has been sluggishness witnessed due to the inflationary pressure. Further, the management is keeping a close watch on the pricing trends to ensure timely corrective actions,” it said.