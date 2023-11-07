Bata India has announced a licensing and manufacturing deal with Authentic Brands Group for lifestyle brand Nine West. Bata India will sell the US-based lifestyle brand at its retail stores. Bata India seeks to enhance its premium product portfolio for fashion-conscious consumers, the company statement added.

“As a part of the licensing arrangement, Bata India will have the rights to manufacture, market and distribute Nine West footwear and accessories across India. Bata’s extensive store network and diverse consumer base provide an important step in the next phase of Nine West’s global growth,” the statement added.

Nine West, which sells in more than 40 countries, is known for fashion-forward and premium styles.

Gunjan Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Bata India, said, “We are elated to be partners with Authentic for Nine West, which we admire as a global fashion brand. The partnership aligns with our ongoing effort to transform Bata India into a hub of style and innovation, at the same time, in line with Bata India’s commitment to manufacturing in India. By offering Nine West’s premium collection of women’s footwear and accessories, we are committed to bringing the best of global fashion to our customers.”

Henry Stupp, President, Lifestyle (EMEA and India) at Authentic, said, “We are delighted to partner with Bata India to launch Nine West in this important region. The partnership opens new avenues for fashion enthusiasts seeking the latest trends in footwear and accessories inspired by global fashion. With Bata India’s extensive network and ability to build iconic brands for the Indian audience, we aim to establish Nine West as a go-to lifestyle brand in this strategic market for footwear and accessories.”