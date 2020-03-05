Bayer, Agribazaar in tie-up to provide market linkages for farmers

Review: TVS iQube electric scooter
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
Our Bureau
Bayer India has roped in agritech platform Agribazaar as an alliance partner for ‘Better Life Farming’ projects in India. Agribazaar will provide market linkages to small-holder farmers through its e-market place and help farmers get better prices for their produce. Bayer will also work independently with Agribazaar to improve access of crop advisory and enable transfer of agri technologies to small-holder farmers.
Simon Wiebusch, Chief Operating Officer, Bayer’s crop science division in India, said when farmers get the right remunerative prices for their produce, they are encouraged to adopt good agricultural practices and can afford modern agricultural technologies.
However, he said no company can achieve this change alone, as it requires the right eco-system and meaningful collaborations along the agri value chain.
With Agribazaar, Bayer aims to enhance its reach to small-holder farmers and offer personalised solutions, enabling them to achieve better harvests more sustainably, he added.
Amith Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Agribazaar, said the digital platform, along with Bayer’s expertise in providing crop advisory and inputs, will help address Indian farmers’ problem of timely availability of advisory, inputs, price discovery, crop traceability and quality assurance.
This partnership will help both buyers and sellers transact in a transparent and trusted ecosystem, providing integrated, cost-effective and timely solutions, he said.
Bayer is also working with a network of small-holder farmers who practice agri-entrepreneurship under its Better Life Farming projects for rice, corn and horticulture crops. With its growing network of agri-entrepreneurs, Bayer aims to serve 25 lakh small-holder farmers across India by 2025.
Most farmers in India are small-holder farmers who farm on less than two acres of land. These farmers are vulnerable to challenges such as pests and crop diseases, lack of finance, adverse climate impacts, irrigation management, rural migration and fluctuating commodity prices.
In 2018, Bayer formed the Better Life Farming alliance that brought together global and local partners across the agri value chain to help small-holder farmers unlock their farming potential. In India, the Better Life Farming alliance is led by Bayer, International Finance Corporation (IFC, a member of the World Bank Group), Netafim, Yara Fertilisers, DeHaat and Big Basket.
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
The audio system offers rich, deep sound for a decent price
Create spectacular video in next to no time
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Power Grid Corporation at current levels.
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...