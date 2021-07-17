BDL looks at next phase of growth, new areas

Defence public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited is upbeat on emerging opportunities in the defence sector.

While expanding its product portfolios, BDL, which celebrated its 52nd Formation Day on Friday, is in the process of diversifying into new areas of Mines, Anti- Submarine Warfare Suite and Anti-Drone System.

Greeting employees, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL, said BDL has a very good order book from the Armed Forces and is endeavouring to expand its footprint in the global market by offering its products to friendlycountries.

Over the last five decades, BDL has evolved to be among the few companies in the world with it’s facilities for manufacture and supply of Guided Missiles, Underwater Weapons, Air-borne products and allied defence equipment for Indian Armed Forces.

BDL, which has strengthened its R&D capabilities over the years, is actively involved with DRDO as a ‘Development Partner’ for various missiles and underwater weapons programme. BDL has been nominated as the Prime Production Agency by DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme for Prithvi, Akash and Nag. Alongside, in the underwater weapons category, the Light Weight Torpedo and Heavy Weight Torpedo (Varunastra) are being manufactured under technical collaboration with NSTL.

The company is setting up new infrastructure for Surface-Mount Technology, High Performance Computing facility, Seeker Facility Centre, Warhead Production facility, High Temperature Carbon Composite and Environmental Testing Facility.

Among the new projects, BDL is involved as a Development-cum-Production partner for Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon System and Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missiles, with large business opportunities.

Over the last five years, while BDL has grown to become a major Defence PSU supporting the Indian Armed Forces, it has rededicated itself towards Atmanirbhar mission in the Defence sector.

