hamburger

Companies

BEL Q1 profits drop by 62% sequentially

Isha Rautela | Updated on: Jul 16, 2022

As of July 1, 2022, the BEL’s order book position stood at ₹55,333 crore

Bharat Electronics Limited’s (BEL) net profit fell by 62 per cent to ₹431.49 crore for the quarter of ended in June, as compared to ₹1,141.81 crore in the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, profits saw an improvement by 3770 per cent compared to ₹11.15 crore in June last year (Q1FY21).

In the first quarter, the company saw its revenues fall by 51 per cent at ₹3,063.58 crore on a (QoQ) basis, which was ₹6,200.69 in the fourth quarter of FY22.  Again, the revenues were up by 96 per cent on a (YoY) basis compared to ₹1,564.34 crore in Q1FY21.

Order book

As of July 1, 2022, the order book position of the company stood at ₹55,333 crore. In Q4FY22, the PSU’s order book stood at ₹57,570 crore. The total expenses for this quarter went down by 44 per cent at ₹2,718.58 crore as against ₹4,872.62 crore in the Q4FY22.

In April this year, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) contributed ₹2.26 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). BEL in the last two years contributed ₹15.45 crore from its CSR Funds to PM CARES Fund, in support of the Government’s efforts in dealing with the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

State-run BEL is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the Army, Navy, and the Air Force. The Government of India held a 51.14 per cent stake in BEL as onMarch 31, 2022.

Published on July 16, 2022
Bharat Electronics Ltd
Quarterly Results
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you