BEL Q1 profits drop by 62% sequentially

Bharat Electronics Limited’s (BEL) net profit fell by 62 per cent to ₹431.49 crore for the quarter of ended in June, as compared to ₹1,141.81 crore in the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, profits saw an improvement by 3770 per cent compared to ₹11.15 crore in June last year (Q1FY21).

In the first quarter, the company saw its revenues fall by 51 per cent at ₹3,063.58 crore on a (QoQ) basis, which was ₹6,200.69 in the fourth quarter of FY22. Again, the revenues were up by 96 per cent on a (YoY) basis compared to ₹1,564.34 crore in Q1FY21.

Order book

As of July 1, 2022, the order book position of the company stood at ₹55,333 crore. In Q4FY22, the PSU’s order book stood at ₹57,570 crore. The total expenses for this quarter went down by 44 per cent at ₹2,718.58 crore as against ₹4,872.62 crore in the Q4FY22.

In April this year, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) contributed ₹2.26 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). BEL in the last two years contributed ₹15.45 crore from its CSR Funds to PM CARES Fund, in support of the Government’s efforts in dealing with the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

State-run BEL is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the Army, Navy, and the Air Force. The Government of India held a 51.14 per cent stake in BEL as onMarch 31, 2022.