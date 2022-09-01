BEL signs MoU with Smiths Detection to manufacture high-energy scanning systems in India

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a public sector undertaking announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Smiths Detection, a threat detection and security inspection technologies company, to offer advanced, high-energy scanning systems to the Indian market.

BEL will handle front-end requirements in the market, supporting the localisation of projects. Smiths Detection will provide its expertise and screening technology for the project. The MoU is for a period of five years and can be extended further by mutual consent.

“Though defence is its mainstay, BEL has been continuously exploring opportunities in allied areas like homeland security and network and cyber security. Through this tie-up with Smiths Detection, BEL will look at catering to the emerging market for high-energy scanning systems, yet another step in the direction of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), said Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Director (Other Units), BEL.

Making in India

To facilitate the ease of doing business and enhance safety, the Indian government is investing in port and land border security. Also, the requirement for high-energy scanning technology is being driven by defence installations, which screens large volumes of vehicles and impose restricted entry to sensitive areas.

Vikrant Trilokekar, managing director of Smiths Detection in India, said, “Together, we have the expertise and experience to supply the Indian government with the screening technology it requires for its ever-evolving security needs. Smiths Detection is committed to the Indian market and looks forward to the opportunities the MoU with BEL will uncover.

“To meet India’s domestic security demands, the MoU will make use of both companies’ technological capabilities. It was signed in accordance with the “Make in India” policy of the Indian government, which aims to boost industrial activity there.