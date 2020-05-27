Bengaluru-based startup launches collection VoiceBot for BFSI customers

According to Ganesh Gopalan, CEO of Gnani.ai., the lockdown has impeded the manual collection process. Many BFSI companies across the country are transitioning the collection process to an online medium. “We believe our Collection Bot will make the payment services accessible to even more customers without a language and device constraint,” he said.

Ananth Nagaraj, Co-founder, and CTO, Gnani.ai stated in an official statement, "This voice bot is being used by a number of insurance, credit card, and credit loan institutions to address large volumes of routine customer service requests that do not require a physical agent and provide 24*7 customer support. Our visual dashboards also give customers the ability to monitor the progress of the calls continuously and help monitor the business impact in real-time."

The current uncertain environment and the lockdown across the country have impacted insurance renewals, credit loan EMI payments, and credit card payments. Gnani.ai's multilingual conversational AI is helping financial institutions tide over the problem. The Gnani Collection VoiceBot on telephone lines uses conversational AI to have an intelligent conversation with the customer, answering her queries, understand topics such as the RBI moratorium process, and helping her make payments, the startup noted.

The Gnani Collection VoiceBot can address any query on telephony lines be it from a feature phone or a smartphone and in multiple languages, the Bengaluru-based company mentioned.

Gnani stated that the collection VoiceBot is built with an aim to leverage the latest AI technologies to help BFSI customers digitise manual collection processes. This can be done by using bots to automate customer support calls, manage outbound call campaigns, and push the payments online modes, away from manual payment collection.

Gnani.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup on Wednesday announced the launch of “Gnani Collection VoiceBot”, a multilingual conversational voice bot. The Gnani Collection VoiceBot enables an intelligent dialogue between customers and the financial institution using voice assistants on telephony lines, as per the company’s official release.

