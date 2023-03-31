State-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced on Friday that it had received export orders of around $52 million during March 2023.

The order includes communication equipment, electronic assemblies, micromodules, and mechanical parts for various customers, such as France, Israel, the US, and others.

According to the company, the order shows the growing business interest and confidence among international customers in the company and other Indian industries, which comes with the encouragement of the Indian Government and its policies aimed at an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

