Bharat Electronics signs MoU with TEL for ammunition business

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Industrial Explosives Limited (TEL), a Tamil Nadu government undertaking, for co-operation in the explosives segment..

The MoU was signed by Anandi Ramalingam, Director-Marketing, BEL, and C Kamaraj, CMD, TEL, recently, in the presence of Edappadi K Palaniswami, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and M C Sampath, Minister for Industries, Tamil Nadu Government.

BEL, a defence public sector unit (PSU), is investing for the upgradation of existing facilities and the addition of new facilities. They also aim to set up a Centre of Excellence for ammunition related technologies for both defence and aerospace requirements.

