Bharat Forge launches AI-based Health Risk Monitoring System

Indian multinational company Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), in collaboration with AI start-up Blackstraw, has launched the Health Risk Monitoring System (HRMS), an AI-based solution that enables companies and institutions to comply with government-provided guidelines for safe reopening.

HRMS is an Intelligent Video Analytics solution, which has been developed to empower workplaces with worker safety for holistic growth, and is aligned with the future dependability of enterprises on technology and AI to monitor compliance of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) policies, the company stated in a press release.

The integrated system comprising AI, thermal scanning through cameras, and RFID readers records the temperature of associates, and also maintains an automatic daily record of the temperature of every person entering and exiting the premises.

Alerts sent to administrators

It also has AI Algorithms running on surveillance CCTV cameras to monitor and control human behavior. UsingAI software, the system alerts administrators and provides them a dashboard when social distancing norms are not met or if an employee is not wearing a face mask. These alerts and dashboards are then reviewed to drive sustainable behaviour change across the enterprise.

HRMS is ideal for being deployed in high-footfall areas such as educational campuses, hospitals, gated communities, retail stores, railway stations, airports, and transit points to monitor individual and societal health.

Speaking on the launch, Baba Kalyani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd: “ We have inducted AI and technological intervention to further safeguard people’s health by creating an environment that is anxiety-free and fosters growth. We have developed HRMS to reduce manual interference and keep an effective check on safety norms. This technological approach has ensured maximum safety for employees”.

Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President and CEO, Bharat Forge Ltd (Defence and Aerospace), said: “HRMS has been born from our investment in AI Incubation Centre, which commenced last year. In partnership with Blackstraw, we are creating several real-world applications of AI software, both on civilian and military fronts. Health Risk Monitoring System is an example of our investment being utilised in critical times to help the society at large”. He said the company intends to make this system available widely across sectors – from educational institutes to enterprises – and help the community to be back on track during the re-opening of services.

Atul Arya, CEO at Blackstraw, said: “The partnership with Bharat Forge has led to the development of a range of video analytic products over the last year. HRMS has been a quick and timely assembly of technological components developed overtime for an immediate need. We strongly believe that this platform will not only safeguard companies and their employees, but will also help reinstate confidence and normality.”