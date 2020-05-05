Bharat Forge to start partial operations at its Baramati plant

Pune-based automotive and defense supplier Bharat Forge on Tuesday said that it is gearing-up to commence partial operations at its Baramati plant as per the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India, after obtaining permission from the local district authority.

“Bharat Forge is commencing operations in a graded manner with the Baramati facility reopening from today and we expect production to commence by end of the week, post completion of mandatory safety check and training of personnel on physical distancing, health and hygiene,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The other manufacturing facilities in India are still closed till further notice, it said.

The company is taking all recommended precautions and preventive measures to ensure safety and well-being of its employees at all times and it will closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps as may be required from time to time, it said.