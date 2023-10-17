Following the judgement of the Supreme Court to hold the license fee paid by telecom operators to be “capital in nature,” Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio can face a tax demand of ₹6000 crore and ₹8400 crore respectively for the for 2020-23.

Kotak states that this retrospective tax demand could potentially have a large on off impact. “The SC judgment has not cleared the position on the applicability of this provision on retrospective basis. However, we believe income tax authorities could raise demand for the shortfall in tax payment for the prior period, along with applicable penalties,” said the brokerage.

On Monday, the Supreme Court on Monday held that payment of entry fee as well as variable annual licence fee under New Telecom Policy of 1999 is to be regarded as capital expenditure and amortised in accordance with Section 35ABB of the Income Tax Act.

The SC judgment sets aside the Dec 2013 Delhi High Court judgment of the annual license fee being a revenue expenditure. Currently, telcos treat license fees as an expense and hence, tax deductible. However, after the judgment, the license fee would have to be treated as a capital expense, with a provision for amortisation of the license fee over the license period.

“Prima facie, the accounting change would lead to higher EBITDA/PBT and lower cashflow on higher tax outgo initially, but would likely even out over the license holding period. We believe the income tax authority could raise demand for the shortfall in taxes for the prior period, along with applicable penalties, which could lead to a potential significant one-time impact,” Kotak said.

They expect telcos to file a review petition.