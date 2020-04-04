BIAL with corporates in Bengaluru Airport campus to provide 3,500 meals

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) working together with other corporates located at the BLR (Bengaluru) Airport campus – HMS Host, Satis Dining, Taj Bangalore and TFS – has launched a joint initiative to provide 3,500 meals each day for lock-down affected people.

With the support of district administration around BLR Airport, the food is distributed to those in need. About 3,500 daily meals include 2,000 packages for lunch and 1,500 for dinner. These are packed at the airport campus and delivered to stranded migrant workers, daily wage earners, villagers, policemen, and those working in the unorganized sector across Chikkaballapura district.

“The world is facing unprecedented challenges now. As a responsible corporate citizen, it is our primary responsibility to help the most vulnerable amongst us in their time of need. BIAL is with the Nation in this hour of crisis and, working with our partners and the Government, we have started Namma Chethana – in the spirit of reaching out to those in need at this hour. We will do everything in our capacity to help the most affected sections of society,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

“As a group, we have decided to first help people who do not have access to food and water during this lock-down, across Chikkaballapura district – which is highly affected – by providing both lunch and dinner on a daily basis until situation is back to normal. To ensure that Namma Chethana makes a difference to as many people as possible, the employees of BIAL have come forward to contribute one day’s salary to this initiative. In addition, BIAL will also make a substantial contribution for this cause. I want thank our partners HMS Host, Satis Dining, Taj Bangalore and TFS for joining hands with us for this noble cause,” Marar added.

In order to provide a balanced meal, the package will include a nutritious dish, fruit and water. In addition to meals, groceries, too, will be provided that can be used to cook an additional 3,500 meals, effectively catering to approximately 7,000 people each day.

BIAL will evaluate ways to scale this further and reach out to more people, based on how the situation evolves. Strict hygiene is ensured while cooking, as well during transportation. The transport vehicle will be disinfected after every trip, ensuring that there is no chance of contamination.