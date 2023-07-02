Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been reporting an impressive performance with its monthly sales, especially with new launches and upgraded models like the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire, and Glanza. It has recently introduced Hilux also in the Indian market. The company says demand is there for all models, and there is a waiting time for each model. The company has been focussing on alternative energy to power its vehicles apart from electric vehicles to be launched in future.

In an interview with businessline, Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice-President, TKM, said that the government is also pushing for e20, flex-fuel vehicles to tackle the carbon emission problem in a realistic way. Edited excerpts:

Q As sales improve MoM, do you think the market has stabilised now and will continue to grow from now on?

This year it is going to be buoyant, and for us, we expect it to be above the industry levels. I think it will carry on for a bit because the macroeconomic indicators are ok, they are good. They are good at a time when the world is in trouble, despite the Ukraine-Russia war, supply chain disruption, and practically the world’s major economies starting to either go into recession or about to go into a recession. And, in the midst of that, the Indian economy continues to grow and the outlook by consumers seems to be positive. So these disturbing trends globally will start to mitigate then things will get even better. If in a worse situation, the economy is doing well and the industry is doing well, the logic will hold that when things get better in the global environment, the same things would look up for the better national economy and the industry.

The only elephant in the room and the X factor is what happens in the Elections (Lok Sabha) because those sentiments will have a cascading impact. If there is a stable government, certainly there will be a spike, but if there is even a hung or this government not coming back strong, there would be a major impact on the sentiment. Sentiment is what drives everything, ultimately.