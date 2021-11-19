Biocon Biologics, Viatris confirm offering steep savings on long-acting insulin through Walgreens Prescription Savings Club

Biocon Biologics Ltd., a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., and Viatris Inc confirmed that Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn} injection will be offered through the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club, saving members up to 80 per cent off the cash price of comparable long-acting insulins purchased at Walgreens.

"This decision by Walgreens follows the launch of Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) announced on November 16," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

"Biocon Biologics and Viatris co-developed the product, and together the companies are committed to improving patients' access to sustainable, quality and more affordable healthcare," it added.

The collaboration with Walgreens underscores our efforts to improve outcomes and access for patients by meeting the needs of cash-paying patients and partnering with key stakeholders across the country to lower out-of-pocket costs for insulin users," the company said.