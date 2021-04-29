Biocon posts profit of ₹254 crore for Q4

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Global biopharma company Biocon Limited has posted 106.50 per cent profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY 2020-21 on a consolidated basis, at ₹254 crore as against ₹123 crore posted last year, driven by biosimilars, research services and generics businesses.
The company’s revenues are higher by 26 per cent, at ₹2,044 crore as against ₹1,621 crore in the same period last year.
The company has gained ₹160 crore arising on the fair valuation of Bicara Therapeutics Inc (Bicara) due to loss of control from subsidiary to associate reported under ‘other income’ for the quarter.
Biocon Biologics’ new monoclonal antibodies facility bags ISPE’s 2021 award
The company said on account of the uncertainty created by the unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the continued investments in R&D and capex, the Board of Directors has decided it would not be appropriate to declare a dividend for FY21.
The Board has appointed Indranil Sen as the CFO in place of Anupam Jindal who resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Biocon Limited due to personal reasons. Indranil was earlier the Vice-President of Finance at Biocon Ltd and has held various key leadership roles in the finance function since joining Biocon in 2014.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw joins the board of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Commenting on company’s performance, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, said, “In Q4FY21 our revenues grew 26 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to ₹2,044 crore driven by our biosimilars, research services and generics businesses. On a full-year basis, we reported a revenue growth of 14 per cent led by biosimilars, which grew by 21 per cent, research services by 9 per cent and generics by 6 per cent. For FY21, EBITDA was at ₹1,907 crore and core EBITDA margins at 33 per cent. Our determination to keep investing in science to stay a step ahead of the pandemic is reflected in the 19 per cent rise in our gross R&D spends in the year.”
“As a science-led company we are contributing to the national fight against the pandemic, through several initiatives spanning diagnostic tests, vaccination and therapies towards combating Covid-19. The Biocon Group is catering to the countrywide demand for Remdesivir, Itolizumab and CytoSorb. Syngene, through its vaccination centre, is offering immunisation services for Biocon Group employees as well as others operating in Electronic City, Bengaluru. Despite the challenges posed by the second Covid-19 wave in India, we will endeavour to have safe and uninterrupted operations and enable access to life-saving medicines for our patients and customers,” she added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...