BioPrime Agrisolutions, a leading biotechnology company specialising in developing cutting edge agri biologicals, has launched the ‘Rolling Classroom: Solutions on Wheels’ campaign This outreach effort is designed to educate farmers across Maharashtra on the critical issues of climate change and sustainable farming practices.

Bioprime’s dedicated team has embarked on a mobile van campaign, traversing villages throughout Maharashtra to deliver the latest advancements in agricultural technology directly to farmers’ doorsteps. The primary objective is to bridge the gap between innovation and practical implementation, ensuring that every farmer comprehends the transformative potential of sustainable farming.

Dr Renuka Diwan, Co-Founder and CEO, Bioprime Agrisolutions said, “Recognising the power of personal interaction, our team members are conducting farmer meetings in various villages, including evening sessions held in temples. These engagements are pivotal opportunities to share insights, address queries, and cultivate a community of farmers dedicated to adopting sustainable practices.”

Emphasis on onion

Given the prominence of Maharashtra as a pivotal centre for onion cultivation, Bioprime is strategically directing its efforts towards emphasising the transformative potential of its innovative products for onion crops.

Discussions within these sessions revolve around achieving heightened yields, augmenting produce quality, prolonging shelf-life, and fostering sustainability. By concentrating efforts on onions, a staple crop in the region, Bioprime aims to make a discernible impact on the overall agricultural productivity landscape.

