Zomato-owned quick grocery delivery company, Blinkit has launched a new initiative, Brand Stores, which will allow brands to set up their customised stores on the app.

“One of the most consistent requests we received from brands, large and emerging — but especially emerging — was the ability to better connect with customers. These new-age brands don’t yet have the prowess to tell their story to customers using mass media. At the same time, all brands want to really target their products and services in a way, which stays true to their brand identity and beliefs,” the company said in a blog.

At this point, Blinkit is operational in over 500 localities giving access to our customers of over 13,000 unique items. Brands will now be able to create custom pages or flows on the page that allow them to highlight different products. They can also engage with customers if they want to send them a message about the brand.

Post set-up, brands can also keep track of real-time analytics around their page performance. The platform will also offer insights into sell-throughs and supply chain tools to give brands a near real-time view into their performance — both on the app and in different geographies.

Further, brands will have the ability to create custom pages, which means they can create different kinds of content and sections according to what they feel is more relevant to them and their customers. “Brand stores are part of a suite of services which we offer to brands that actively engage with us and advertise regularly on the platform,” a company spokesperson told businessline.

Zomato’s competitor Swiggy has also launched a similar Shopify-like platform called Minis, which enables small business owners to set up their stores on the app. Minis is available to business owners on a zero-commission model. Last year, Amazon also announced the launch of an e-commerce enablement platform, Smart Commerce, which will help in digitisation of local stores.