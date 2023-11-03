Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd reported a fire at its Mahad facility, though the details were not available on the impact on people or machinery at the facility. The incident comes just days after the company listed on the bourses on November 1.

The company said a fire incident had occurred on Friday morning at its plant located at the Mahad Industrial area (Maharashtra). “The fire was extinguished within time with the help of the Fire Department. Currently, the company is in the process of evaluating the extent of the damage caused and has started the necessary procedures. The company has adequate insurance coverage for the assets in the said plant,” the company told the BSE. Media reports mention injuries and possible casualties, however there was no confirmation of this from the company.

Blue Jet Healthcare had debuted on the stock exchange on Wednesday. It closed on Friday at ₹390.70, on the BSE.

The company was incorporated in 1968 as Jet Chemicals Private Ltd by the late BL Arora. It follows a collaborative business model, with clients including speciality pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. And it’s expertise includes making contrast media intermediates and high-intensity sweeteners, including saccharin and its salts as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

According to data provided on behalf of the company, ahead of the IPO, it said, as of June 30, 2023, they operated three manufacturing facilities - in Shahad, Ambernath, and Mahad (Maharashtra), with an annual installed capacity of 200.60 KL, 607.30 KL, and 213.00 KL, respectively.

