BMW Group India hikes prices by up to 3%

BMW Group India has announced that it will hike the prices of automobiles across the BMW and MINI product portfolio by up to 3 per cent.
The price hike will come into effect from November 1, 2020. The auto major has increased the prices owing to rising costs and currency depreciation.
Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 3% from November 1, 2020 because of rising costs and depreciating currency. “
"With comprehensive solutions and customer-centric offers from BMW India Financial Services and distinguished services across the dealer network, BMW Group India remains at the forefront of providing an unparalleled experience at all times,” he added.
BMW Group locally produces a range of cars in India which include the BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.
It is expected to launch the locally produced 2 Series Gran Coupe in India on October 15.
BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M4 Coupe, BMW M5 Competition and BMW M8 Coupe which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU). MINI dealerships display the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch as completely built-up units (CBU).
Previously citing the weakening of the currency and a sharp increase in the input costs as reasons, Mercedes-Benz India had also announced a price hike by up to 2 per cent on its select model range effective from this month.
